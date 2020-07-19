Toy collection, gospel sing set for July 25
HUNTINGTON — The Adriaunna Paige Foundation and local gospel singers will be at 540 31st St. (across from Walgreens) from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 to collect toys for the A.P.F Angels for Christmas 2020.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been a difficult year for the Foundation, which is supported by fundraisers.
The event will also feature an open concession stand and a silent cake auction. New, unwrapped toys for kids of all ages will be accepted, and there will be donation jars for those who would like to contribute cash.
Singers are set to include Ed Caldwell at 1 p.m., Wayne Craft at 2 p.m., Kept & Protected at 2:30 p.m., Ricky Alley at 3 p.m., Bruce Penley Jr. at 3:30 p.m., Brenda Meng at 4 p.m., Samuel Hagley at 5 p.m. and Traci & Wayne Bowen and 5:30 p.m. Times are tentative.
For more information, contact April Craft, director, 304-962-5291 COVID-19 safety rules and social distancing guidelines will be followed.