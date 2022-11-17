The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — For 38 years, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland has hosted the annual Festival of Trees and Trains holiday event. This annual affair is the biggest fundraiser for the historic theater, presented by the Friends of the Paramount organization, formerly known as the Paramount Women’s Association.

During the pandemic, the festival continued on while adhering to the appropriate health protocols; that meant the train side of the exhibit did not happen for two years in a row. Now, back in all their festive glory, the train displays are set up at the Festival of Trees and Trains, which begins at noon on Friday.

