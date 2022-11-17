Jean Ethier, left, and Candy Mitchell look over decorations as they walk the aisles of the Paramount Arts Center during the 2021 Festival of Trees and Trains in Ashland. The 2022 festival is set for Nov. 18-27.
ASHLAND — For 38 years, the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland has hosted the annual Festival of Trees and Trains holiday event. This annual affair is the biggest fundraiser for the historic theater, presented by the Friends of the Paramount organization, formerly known as the Paramount Women’s Association.
During the pandemic, the festival continued on while adhering to the appropriate health protocols; that meant the train side of the exhibit did not happen for two years in a row. Now, back in all their festive glory, the train displays are set up at the Festival of Trees and Trains, which begins at noon on Friday.
The 38th annual Festival of Trees and Trains will begin Nov. 18 and continue through through Nov. 27 at the Paramount Arts Center, located at 1300 Winchester Ave., in Ashland. The hours for the event will be noon until 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, noon until 5 p.m. on Sundays, and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and $4 for kids 12 and younger. More information can be found at www.pacfott.org/.
The Festival of Trees and Trains is also known for its elaborate Christmas tree displays. What is cool about this side of the show is that volunteers and sponsors take the time to decorate the Christmas trees in impressive fashion, and the public is then asked to bid on the tree that they want to take home after the festival is over.
The proceeds go toward keeping this 1931-built, art deco theater preserved and in good shape. The organization also helps to fund various arts programs for local students.
In fact, the world-famous Paramount Arts Center multi-story, marquee of lights located on the front of the building has been taken down for much-needed work in an attempt to restore it to its iconic brilliance, and that repair alone will cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Tamme Grubb is a longtime member of the Friends of the Paramount and this is her eighth year as the director of the Festival of Trees and Trains.
“Sadly, the big Christmas tree that goes up on the marquee every year with the giant star on the top is not able to be put up because the vertical Paramount sign that was taken down last week for repair was what the tree was attached to,” said Grubb. “We just hope that people know that the Festival of Trees and Trains is still going on despite not seeing that familiar big sign in front. Hopefully the repaired marquee will be back on the canopy by the time the festival starts this weekend.”
The return of the train displays is a positive thing, especially in this part of the world where trains have been an essential part of the local economy for 150 years.
“The train display is going back up this year, and that is a huge deal because people missed it,” Grubb said. “They missed it a lot. We didn’t put it up in the year of the pandemic in 2020 because the trains tend to make people want to stand in place and look at the exhibit. Then, last year, our train crew had all kind of left the state or left the area and we didn’t have anybody around that was qualified to put it up. But, this year, some of the old train crew has come back and we’ve adopted some new train enthusiasts, as well, and the train displays have been built and everybody is thrilled about it.”
As for the many awesomely-decorated Christmas trees that will be on display at the event, the bidding process has gone high-tech with the only tool needed being your smartphone. Decorated, authentic bowling pins will also up for bid as well.
“We’ve got over 200 items coming in this year, and we’re not sure where it will all go, but that is a good problem to have,” said Grubb. “The majority of our trees are up for bid. Now, all of our bidding is being done online. So, when you come through the festival and you see a tree that you are interested in, just scan the QR code of that tree with your phone and it will take you straight to the link where you can bid on your tree. The beauty of that is, although the festival lasts for 10 days and you might have seen a tree you like early in the week, after you bid, you will get an email notification telling you if you were outbid. That will give you a chance to respond and bid again. It is kind of like eBay in that regard.”
For the kids among us, the Cocoa with Santa event will happen on both Saturdays of the festival’s run from noon until 2 p.m. And, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature live entertainment.
After nearly a decade of running The Festival of Trees and Trains, Grubb is happy that the full show will now be intact again with the train displays back in their rightful place.
“It’s exciting every year,” said Grubb. “There is a lot to do when it comes to putting it all together. But it is fun to be here at the Paramount theater when people are on the stage decorating the trees and you can see the folks putting the train displays together. So, there is a lot of excitement in the air. Now, to be honest with you, as this is my 8th year as director, we have such an amazing committee of people who just know what to do and we just work together wonderfully to make it happen.”
