ASHLAND — After two decades in the music business, the members of Trampled By Turtles have combined jamband music, bluegrass and whatever other genres they want to throw in the mix at any given time, which has led to an impressive following.
Based in Minnesota, the band has produced all of its albums themselves over the years.
That in-house production method has changed with their last two recordings, however, including with their new album called “Alpenglow,” which was produced by acclaimed musician Jeff Tweedy of the group Wilco.
Before the new “Alpenglow” album drops in its entirety on Oct. 28, Trampled by Turtles will play at the historic Paramount Arts Center six days earlier on Saturday.
Trampled By Turtles and the opening act Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle will perform at 8 p.m. The Paramount Arts Center is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. Tickets for the show range from $35 to $55. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The members of Trampled By Turtles include Dave Simonett on guitar and vocals, Dave Carroll on banjo and vocals, Tim Saxhaug on bass and vocals, Erik Berry on mandolin and vocals, Eamonn McLain on cello and Ryan Young on fiddle and vocals.
“We have run into Jeff Tweedy and his band Wilco throughout the years by playing at festivals together and more, and all of us in the band are big Wilco fans,” said Young. “We chatted him up and got to know him a little bit and he is a super-friendly guy, as is everyone in Wilco. When it was time to record this new album, we as a band had recently been trying out the idea of working with a new producer. All of the albums that we had ever made beforehand, we produced them ourselves. But on the album before this newest one, we brought in Alan Sparhawk from the band Low to produce it and that was wonderful. Alan has a very distinct and creative style, and he was an easy-to-work-with person and he influenced how the record sounded.”
Young and the rest of Trampled By Turtles did not think they would like working with someone from outside of the band, yet the first experience with Sparhawk as a producer was a positive one. So, when the opportunity came to bring in Jeff Tweedy, they jumped at the chance.
“The role of the producer now is not how it used to be back in the 1950s and ‘60s when a producer was a lot more involved with the record companies, back when they would find the songs to record and would get the studio musicians together,” said Young. “Back then, all of that was a part of the job. But for us, a producer is another person in the studio to bounce ideas off of and to add another person’s opinion that is not a band member.”
In other words, an outsider’s approach can lead to fresher results.
“Sometimes, people in the band, not just in Trampled By Turtles but in bands and with musicians in general; their perspective of the recording process is from the inside,” said Young. “Sometimes it is hard for musicians to really see the big picture and to listen to the music they are making from an outsider’s viewpoint, and there are times when musicians can get stuck when it comes to decisions and opinions. Then, later on, when they can listen to the album from an outsider’s perspective after it is done, they may realize, ‘Oh, I was actually wrong about that.’ So, basically, it is nice to have someone there who is not a musician that is recording with you and who did not write the songs nor are they in the band.”
Tweedy has found earlier success as a producer on albums recorded by legends such as Mavis Staples and Richard Thompson.
On the album “Alpenglow,” the members of Trampled By Turtles learned most of these impressive new songs in the studio, which allowed Tweedy to be able to add input to the construction of the all-original material.
“When we were recording ‘Alpenglow,’ Jeff was sitting there listening to us play these new songs and after we played them one or two times, he would have a suggestion like, ‘I don’t like that there are the same chords in the beginning that are also used in the verse,’ or something like that, and then he’d say, ‘Why don’t we change some of those chords and make it more of a unique introduction?’ On another song, I remember Jeff telling Dave, who was singing the lead vocal parts of a song, ‘I think you should deliver this line as more of a line that you are talking instead of singing. Just that one particular line would be better if you half-sung it and half-talked it because it would have more of an emotional impact.’ He did that and he was absolutely right, as it sounded way better.”
While the Alpenglow album in full will not be released until Oct. 28, the three singles “It’s So Hard To Hold On,” “On The Highway” and “Burlesque Desert Window” can be viewed on YouTube and heard on the various streaming outlets.
More information on the band can be found at trampledbyturtles.com.