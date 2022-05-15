You don’t actually have to be a beginner to use these tips. Finding a good-quality probiotic supplement can be tricky sometimes, even if you have already been taking a probiotic supplement for a while.
Let’s talk about a few things to consider to make finding the right probiotic for you a little easier.
Skip the big box stores. Sure, you can find a probiotic supplement on the shelf of the drugstore or even at the grocery store these days, but odds are that it won’t be as good as it could be. This is where your trusty local health food store can be a big help. Most health food stores carry supplements that use better-quality ingredients and go through more testing than other stores. Health food stores tend to work with the brands they do for quality reasons and not just because they are a good deal. You don’t necessarily have to break the bank, but you also don’t want the cheapest probiotic you can find.
Read the fine print. Look for a statement of potency. If you see something like “guaranteed potency at time of manufacture” on the bottle, you might want to put it back. That means they put a certain amount of probiotics in the supplement but aren’t guaranteeing that they will survive until you take them. This is important with probiotic supplements because these usually dormant, beneficial bacteria need to become active when they are in your gut. Instead, look for a product that states “guaranteed potency until expiration.”
Start low and work up. While some may consider the “more is always better” approach, if you are new to probiotics, I suggest starting on the lower end of potency and increasing the potency every month or two until you find the strength that works best for you. Too much too quick can lead to digestive discomfort. You want to support your gut, not shock it with too much of a good thing. Start with a supplement that contains between 15 billion and 35 billion colony-forming units per dose. Be patient — everyone’s probiotic needs can be different.
Give targeted formulas a try. Different probiotics can support different areas of the body. If you deal with urinary tract issues, look for a formula that is geared more toward women. Along with gut-supporting probiotics, women’s formulas usually contain probiotic strains that may benefit the urinary tract. Guys, too — there is no harm in men taking a probiotic formula that is marketed toward women. Though the need may be less common, men can also benefit from urinary tract support. If you are older, consider an age-specific formula. Our probiotic needs change as we age, so our supplements should change with us.
Switch it up. You don’t have to switch brands, but if you find a brand of probiotic supplements that you like, try different potencies and formulas from time to time. They say variety is the spice of life, but it is also the key to a healthy and diverse gut microbiome.
It can be a daunting task to find the probiotic formula or formulas that are right for you, but if you use these tips, you will have a pretty good head start.