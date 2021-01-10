In the wellness field, when someone asks about brain health, we usually talk about cognitive-supporting supplements like ginkgo, gotu kola or omega-3s. While those can be very helpful for many people, a new study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry suggests that a positive mood may also play a large role in brain health, especially later in life.
The researchers in this study proposed that mood may affect the white matter in our brains. This white matter is important because it allows different areas of the brain to communicate with each other and is also involved in motor and balance regulation.
As an herbalist, I usually suggest a class of herbs called adaptogens to promote a healthy stress response and hopefully that leads to a more positive outlook. One of my favorite adaptogens is bacopa, and it just so happens that this herb is also gaining a lot of traction among brain health supplements as well. If you think that stress is affecting your mood, then you may want to try an adrenal-supporting combination of adaptogens that includes herbs like holy basil, ashwagandha and rhodiola.
Supplements may be helpful, but also take some time to think about what things negatively affect your mood and what things positively affect your mood. Try to actively find a balance between those two. If you’ve read my other columns, you will know that I am a big proponent of mindfulness meditation. Studies have found a daily meditation practice to have a positive effect on mood and also to be helpful in lowering stress.
This study sheds some light on an interesting new approach to brain health. Finding ways to mitigate stress and promote a more positive mood is always a good thing, but it could also be one of the most helpful ways to promote healthy brain aging as well.