We’ve successfully made it through one holiday. But, we’ve got a few more to go, depending on how you celebrate. The holidays can be a trying time for many, filled with rushing around, busy travel times and possible family tension, even though we love them.
I suggest trying a daily practice of simply thinking of a few things in our lives that we are grateful for. This practice can help tamp down some of these holiday stressors. It can also help us focus less on the stressful parts and more on the important parts of the holiday season.
I find it best to do this practice around bedtime, so you have a full day of things to pick from. Shoot for at least three things. No need to try to come up with big things to be grateful for, start small. Something as simple as a roof over your head, a warm meal or a good conversation will work well. Did someone smile at you as you held the door for them? Add it to the list. Actually write these things down if you can.
Now try to close your eyes and physically notice how that gratitude feels in your body. Is it tingly or warm? Do you feel it near your heart? Maybe you feel it in your face or even your hands. Wherever you feel it is the right place. Just focus your attention there. Does it move? Follow it with your attention. Do this for five to 10 minutes each evening and continue this practice beyond the holidays if it works for you.
With this practice we are actively using the neuroplasticity of our brain to re-wire it to notice the small things in our lives that we can be grateful for. If you keep this practice up, you may notice that it becomes a little easier to come up with a gratitude list and maybe your list gets longer from time to time.
More gratitude is always a good thing, especially around the holiday season. So give this practice a try and see if it changes the way your react to your holiday stressors. I am grateful for you. You reading this right now. Wishing you a happy, healthy and low-stress holiday season full of things to be grateful for.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
