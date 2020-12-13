We could all use a little extra immune support this year. And, if we’re being honest, we will probably need to keep our focus on immune support for quite a while to come.
While there are many ways to support our immune system, these are the supplements that I consider to be foundational for immune health.
Vitamin D: Study after study has shown that one of the most important things that we can do to support our immune system is to make sure that we have adequate vitamin D levels. It’s much tougher to keep our vitamin D levels in a healthy range during the winter months due to lack of sunshine. Therefore, many health care providers suggest that we take a little extra vitamin D in supplement form in the winter. I usually suggest supplementing with somewhere around 5,000 iu per day in the colder months, but check with your doctor because they can fine tune your levels and suggest an amount that is right for you. If you find that it is tough for you to get your vitamin D levels into a healthy range, then talk with your doctor about adding supporting co-factors like magnesium and vitamin K2.
Vitamin C: Everybody knows we need vitamin C for a healthy immune system. And while many foods contain this important vitamin, I like to make sure to supplement with a little extra during the winter months just to make sure I’m getting a reliable daily amount. I shoot for around 2,000 mg to 3,000 mg a day, and since vitamin C is usually found in its water-soluble forms, I suggest taking 1,000-mg tablets or capsules three times a day with your meals if possible.
Zinc: New research has been showing that we need to also be focusing on the amount of zinc we get daily. Low levels of this important mineral have been linked to a harmful inflammatory response during certain illnesses. Zinc is available in capsules, tablets, liquid and lozenges. All of those options are fine — just try to get the one that you are most likely to keep up with. Personally I like the lozenges in the winter months because most lozenges contain other immune helpers like elderberry, echinacea and vitamin C. Try to supplement with between 15 mg and 30 mg per day.
We need to treat our immune systems with care, especially these days. So, give these simple supplements a try.