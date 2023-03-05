Are your probiotics actually as potent as you think?
Do you know if you are getting all you can from the probiotic supplement that you are taking? If you can go grab your bottle right now, please do. I’ll help you figure out how to tell if your probiotic supplement is as good as it claims.
The most important bit of information on your probiotic supplement is probably buried somewhere on the back of your bottle in the fine print. So, turn your bottle over and see if you can find the words “guaranteed potency.” It will be what comes after those two words that will tell you the most important information about the quality of your probiotic supplement.
Many probiotic supplements on the shelves of a drug store or big box store will have a potency statement that may be similar to this “guaranteed potency at time of manufacture.” If you see this statement on the back of your bottle, then I would suggest looking for another probiotic supplement once you finish the bottle you currently have.
Usually an “at time of manufacture” statement will mean that the supplement is made with active probiotics, but the supplement is not guaranteeing that they will still be active at the stated potency when you take them. Heat, moisture and time can all cause active probiotics to die off and lose some or even most of their potency if they are not made from hearty strains and somewhat protected from heat and moisture.
Instead, look for a statement on the bottle that guarantees the probiotic potency until the product expires. High-quality brands will use heartier probiotics, therefore they can guarantee a better and longer-lasting product. These better formulas may cost a little more, but in the long run you will be getting a much more effective product. These higher-quality products are often easier to find in your local health food store or specialty supplement shop.
For the most part, milligrams don’t really matter much with probiotics. Instead, look for a measurement of colony-forming units, or CFUs. But even if the product starts with a high amount of CFUs, it still may not be that beneficial if it does not guarantee that it will stay this potency until it expires.
So, be sure to read the fine print. The type of potency guarantee you find will speak volumes about the quality and effectiveness of your probiotic supplement. It will also help knowing an easy tip to find a great supplement in the future.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
