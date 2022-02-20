Since it’s heart health month, let’s talk about another way to keep your heart healthy: meditation. Not necessarily just in the metaphorical happy heart way, though meditation can be very helpful for overall mood and happiness. In this column, I want to focus on real physical cardiovascular health from just a few minutes of daily meditation.
A recent study by Veterans Affairs Research Communications that looked at data from 61,000 participants, including 6,000 participants who practiced some type of meditation, found that the meditators had lower rates of many cardiovascular issues including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and stroke.
The most dramatic difference was the rate of coronary artery disease. The meditators were found to be roughly half as likely to experience this chronic build up of arterial plaque.
Many of us have the wrong idea of what meditation really is. The biggest misconception is that to meditate we must clear our mind or stop our thoughts. This couldn’t be further from the truth.
Our brain is a thought machine. That’s one of its main jobs. We can’t stop our thoughts any easier than we can stop our breath. We can hold our breath for a minute or two, but we quickly realize that our breath is largely out of our control. It’s the same way with our thoughts. Thoughts will happen regardless of how hard we try to stop them.
The goal of meditation is to let your thoughts pass without becoming caught up in them. There are multiple ways to practice this. We can put our attention on our breath or on physical sensations. We can repeat words or phrases or meditate by counting. There are many different types of meditation and any of them can work well once we find the one or ones that are best for us.
Try this. Set a timer for two minutes. Get comfortable in a seated position, close your eyes and place your attention on your breath. Don’t try to change it, just watch it. Silently note “rising” on your in breath and “falling” on your out breath. Try to give it your full attention. If a thought takes your attention, just notice and direct your attention back to your breath. Congratulations, you have successfully meditated! Every few days, add a minute or two if you can. For most folks, 10-20 minutes daily is a good goal.
Consistency is key, so try to meditate daily. Try different meditation practices and see which ones work best for you. There is a lot of research on how meditation can benefit our health, and heart health is just one of them. So, give it a try and stick with it. Your heart and mind will thank you for it.