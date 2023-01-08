It is easy to get caught up in the hype and marketing of “quick cleanses” and “detox supplements,” especially during the time everyone is scrambling to start their New Year’s Resolutions.
My advice is to skip any supplement or diet that promises quick results and focus on supporting your wellness with long-term type supplements and including more nutrition in your diet.
Avoid products with words like “rapid” or “flush” and look for daily supplements that support your elimination organs like your bowels, kidneys and liver. Your body already has systems in place to cleanse and detoxify, so let’s think of ways we can support these systems that do the heavy lifting to keep us feeling good.
If you were thinking of a trying a “cleanse” supplement or diet this year, I suggest trying a daily liver-supporting formula that contains bitter herbs like milk thistle, dandelion or artichoke. Traditionally, these bitter herbs have been used to support liver function and digestive health. Bitter foods are unfortunately lacking in most diets these days, and supplements can be an easy and convenient way to include some bitter herbs in our daily regimen.
If you were thinking about “cleansing” to support your gut health, then I suggest skipping the cleanse and supplementing with probiotics, fiber and extra water. Make sure you start slow and low with probiotics. Start somewhere around 15 to 35 billion, and increase slowly if you feel that it is needed. I say this often, but read the fine print and look for a probiotic that states it is guaranteed potency until it expires.
It is best to shop for good quality supplements, including probiotics, at your local health food store instead of the big box stores.
Many “cleanse” supplements are based around diuretic herbs that stimulate urination and make you feel like you may be losing weight when, in actuality, you are just losing water weight and running the risk of dehydration. If weight management is what you are after, then focus on consuming enough water and fiber. These two changes alone can make you feel fuller for longer. If you would like to include a supplement, skip the heavy stimulant products and look for a formula that focuses on slow, long-term results. These formulas usually contain healthier ingredients like green tea, cacao, chromium and l-theanine.
In my experience, quick-cleansing diets or supplements never live up to the hype, so save yourself some trouble and instead choose supplements and diets that support your long-term wellness, increase your fiber and water intake and maybe throw in a little self compassion for good measure.
We’re all doing the best we can with what we’ve got, and we should take a little time to recognize that. You’re great! You’re doing just fine! Keep it up! And stay away from diets and supplements that make you feel otherwise!
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
