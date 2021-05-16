CBD for pets? This popular hemp-derived compound is popping up in treats and liquids that are branded for cats and dogs.
It can seem like an odd idea to some, but cats and dogs and actually all animals have an endocannabinoid system. Cannabinoids like CBD can support our pet’s endocannabinoid system. Just like us, when our pet’s endocannabinoid system is working properly, it has a role in all sorts of functions in the body like inflammatory response, stress response and healthy sleep cycles — just to name a few.
Unfortunately, just like other CBD supplements, finding a quality CBD product for your pet can be difficult. To ensure the best quality, I suggest sticking to your local health food store when looking for a pet CBD. Look for a product that has a scannable QR code that lets you enter the lot number and takes you to the testing on the particular batch that was used for the bottle or package of the product you are buying.
Don’t be afraid to ask about quality. A high-quality brand will be very up front about their testing and the potency of their product. They’ve put a lot of work into ensuring that their product has been tested thoroughly, and they want you to know that. This goes for both people and pet CBD products. Look for a product that tells you the specific amount of CBD per serving, not just per bottle. Be leery of brands that use labeling tricks like “total cannabinoids” or list hemp oil or hemp extract instead of labeling total CBD. Again, in my experience, a good brand wants their labeling to be very honest.
Most pet products should fall under the category of broad-spectrum CBD. That means that the small amount of the cannabinoid THC that can be found naturally and legally at up to 0.3% in a full-spectrum CBD extract has been removed for possible pet safety concerns.
CBD isn’t a magic bullet, but it is an important nutrient than many of us and our pets have been missing. So yes, many pet parents have great success with CBD for their furry friends. If you think CBD may be right for your pet, give it a try or check with your vet, but be an informed consumer and don’t skimp on quality.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 16 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.