A new COVID study has piqued the interest of many cannabis consumers. This study published in the Journal Of Natural Products found that two cannabinoids “were confirmed to block infection of human epithelial cells by a pseudovirus expressing the spike protein.” It also found that this protective action extends to other known COVID variants as well.
The catch is that these two cannabinoids, CBDA and CBGA, are only found in raw hemp and cannabis extracts. Sorry to disappoint all the folks that got their hopes up after seeing the recent somewhat misleading headlines, smoking or vaping hemp or cannabis will not get you these acidic cannabinoids.
Most cannabinoids start in an acidic form, and for the sake of this study, we want to keep them that way. When we heat these cannabinoids, we decarboxylate them into a new form usually referred to as their “active” form. Now, when I say heat, I mean any type of heating for the most part, which includes lighting to produce smoke or heating to produce vapor. Decarboxylated hemp extract is usually preferred, but in this instance, it is not the way to get the acidic cannabinoids used in this study.
Since we are looking for CBDA and CBGA and not their decarboxylated counterparts CBD and CBG, we will want to shop for a raw dietary supplement product. These are commonly found as a liquid or in a softgel capsule.
These days, most CBD or hemp supplements have been decarboxylated, so make sure you find a product that states that it is raw and clearly labels the amount of CBDA or CBGA per dose. If possible, look for a full- or broad-spectrum hemp supplement, as the other cannabinoids in hemp are also beneficial and may enhance absorption.
While a supplement containing CBDA is a little easier to find, finding a CBGA supplement may be somewhat difficult at the moment. I’m sure that will change soon, but in the meantime focus on CBDA. Consider pairing it with a CBD/CBG supplement to incorporate the benefits from these other more commonly found cannabinoids.
As with any hemp product, be picky. Quality testing is extremely important with any hemp-derived supplement, and this is where many of the cheaper brands cut corners. As always, to ensure you get a high-quality supplement, stick to the aisles of your local health food store and skip the other places that may sell hemp products.
This is a fascinating study that hopefully leads to much more cannabinoid research. The study also states that these cannabinoids are to be used as a complement to vaccines. So stay safe, mask up, get vaccinated and incorporate some of these increasingly important cannabinoids into your wellness regimen.