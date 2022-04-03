Most of us have heard of and many of us have probably tried some type of hemp-derived CBD supplement. While CBD and other cannabinoids are great and extremely useful, there is another cannabinoid-like supplement called PEA that research shows we may want to add into the mix.
Palmitoylethanolamide, or PEA for short, is a cannabinoid-like compound that is made in the body and can also be found in certain healthy fats. PEA is an important compound in our body’s endocannabinoid system. This system is what we are supporting when we are consuming hemp cannabinoids.
The endocannabinoid system is often referred to as our master control system as it is responsible for keeping many of the other bodily systems in balance. This is noticeable when you try CBD or other cannabinoids for one reason and then notice they are helping out with other things as well. For example, many folks try CBD for relaxation support, but may also notice that their occasional soreness or stiffness may be benefiting from this new supplement.
Stress and other lifestyle issues may lead to deficiencies of certain endocannabinoid compounds including PEA. Clinical studies have shown that PEA can support a healthy inflammatory response and may also support nervous system health and immune response.
I find that the best way to incorporate PEA into your daily supplement regimen is to take it in combination with CBD and CBDA. CBDA , the raw form of CBD, has been getting a lot of attention in recent immune studies for COVID-19 (search for my column on CBDA a couple months back for that info), but I think it also deserves much more attention for overall inflammatory health.
Look for a product with a 1-1 ratio of CBD to CBDA that also includes PEA. Be picky. CBD is unfortunately still a cash grab supplement for many stores. Shop at a trusted source, like your local health food store, for high-quality supplements to find the best product.
I am excited to continue to see innovation in the cannabinoid supplement category, and a combination of CBD, CBDA and PEA is just that — an innovative combination supplement with some of the most exciting ingredients available on the market. This combination may be just what those of us suffering with inflammatory issues have been waiting for.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.