When the weather turns cool and the days get shorter, many of us find that our mood may get a little gloomier, too. If this is you, there may be a few things you can try to support a healthy mood.
It may seem odd to suggest gut-supporting probiotics for mood support, but over 90% of our serotonin is produced in the gut. This super important mood-supporting neurotransmitter plays a role in not only a healthy mood, but also memory and cognition. Some studies have suggested that keeping the gut microbiome healthy may lead to an increase in the amount of available serotonin.
As always, look for a probiotic that contains a variety of strains and is guaranteed potency until the supplement expires. This type of probiotic supplement will be much easier to find on the shelves of your local health food store than in the aisles of a big box store. Incorporate fermented foods like kombucha or raw sauerkraut and supplement with a prebiotic fiber product to keep your gut extra healthy.
Start a daily meditation practice. Meditation seems difficult from the outside, but once you get going, you realize that it can be as simple as paying attention to your breath for five or 10 minutes at a time. Interestingly, meditation may support the vagus nerve, which is the main nerve that connects the brain and gut as well as other organs — in other words, the actual gut-brain connection. I find an app like Insight Timer to be one of the easiest ways to start meditating. You can try different techniques and see what works best for you. You can even meditate with me by using some of the quick guided meditations I have recorded for the app.
Consistency is the most important aspect of meditation, so try to make time for a few minutes of meditation in your daily routine.
Increase your vitamin D. I usually suggest taking a little extra vitamin D in the cooler months. We aren’t outside as much, and the sun isn’t either. Though the jury is still somewhat out on this one, some studies have shown a correlation between low mood and low levels of vitamin D. We need adequate vitamin D levels for proper immune function anyway, so I would suggest that you check with your doctor to see what they recommend or, better yet, get your vitamin D levels checked so you can know if you need to take a little extra.
We should all do what we can to support our mood in the colder months. All of these suggestions can support many other parts of overall health, so give them a try and see what works for you.
But if your gloomy mood sticks around for long or continues to get worse, consult with your health care provider in case you need more than what supplements or lifestyle changes can provide.