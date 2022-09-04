The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Let’s talk about B vitamins. As a group, they are some of the most commonly available supplements on the market. They are often suggested by health experts and practitioners alike. Need energy? Try B-12. Preparing for pregnancy? Take folic acid. High cholesterol? Consider niacin.

There are so many reasons to try to get enough of this important family of vitamins, including energy and focus, nervous system health and cardiovascular support. That is why many people are looking a little closer at their supplements and switching to coenzymated and methylated forms of B vitamins.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

