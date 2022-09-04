Let’s talk about B vitamins. As a group, they are some of the most commonly available supplements on the market. They are often suggested by health experts and practitioners alike. Need energy? Try B-12. Preparing for pregnancy? Take folic acid. High cholesterol? Consider niacin.
There are so many reasons to try to get enough of this important family of vitamins, including energy and focus, nervous system health and cardiovascular support. That is why many people are looking a little closer at their supplements and switching to coenzymated and methylated forms of B vitamins.
B-vitamins are water soluble vitamins, so what you don’t absorb is excreted through your urine. This is good because it makes it very difficult to get too much of these nutrients. Unfortunately, many people have trouble absorbing and utilizing certain B vitamins and may need a little extra help.
This is where coenzymated and methylated B vitamins may be helpful. Basically, your body has to go through an extra step called methylation to properly utilize traditional B vitamins. This step can be difficult for certain folks due to diet and lifestyle choices, certain medications and various health conditions. Some folks are born with a deficiency of an important enzyme called methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase, or MTHFR, that can greatly impair their body’s methylation ability.
Coenzymated and methylated B vitamin supplements have already undergone this process, saving your body a step in utilizing these important nutrients. Many folks who have had trouble with low levels of B vitamins have had success with these forms, and those who have MTHFR deficiency are often suggested to switch to these easier-to-utilize forms.
If you have struggled with low B-vitamin levels or have tried a B vitamin supplement with little-to-no success, then it might be time to make a switch to a supplement that contains the coenzymated and methylated forms of B-12, folate or a full B-complex. Many folks will find that they notice energy level improvement, better focus and many other reasons to continue to take these forms of this important family of vitamins. So, give these forms a try and see if these easier-to-utilize forms are the B vitamins you’ve been looking for all along.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
