Who doesn’t love big holiday meals? We certainly don’t want to eat these big meals all the time, but it is unrealistic to hope to follow a strict diet when a big family meal is on the table. It’s perfectly fine to indulge occasionally, but holiday meals often bring digestive discomfort. Luckily, there are a few tips for digestive support that might help us feel a little more comfortable during and after the holidays.
If you aren’t taking a probiotic, then you may want to start one sooner rather than later. If you currently supplement with probiotics, then you may want to take a slightly stronger probiotic supplement during the holidays. Probiotics support a diverse and healthy gut microbiome. The healthier your microbiome, the better your overall digestion may be. It can take a little time to notice the benefits of your probiotic, so it’s best to start taking a good-quality supplement before you need it.
Take digestive enzymes before your holiday meals and continue taking them with all of your meals that give you trouble. If certain foods bother your stomach, then a digestive enzyme supplement may be just what you need. Digestive enzymes help break down food in the stomach and may help us feel less uncomfortably full or bloated after meals. Head to your local health food store and ask for a digestive enzyme with a variety of different enzymes. These work best taken with the first bite of your meal or right after you have finished eating.
Eat raw, fermented foods or drink a kombucha with your meals. Unheated fermented foods like sauerkraut or kimchi and drinks like kombucha or kefir contain probiotics and certain enzymes. While these might not be as potent as a probiotic or digestive enzyme supplement, they can be a helpful addition before, during or right after your holiday meals.
Unfortunately, the holidays can be a stressful time for many folks. Stress can wreak havoc on our digestion, so doing what we can to support a healthy stress response can be important. If you often find yourself stressed during the holidays, then I suggest a daily adrenal-supporting supplement that contains the adaptogenic herb ashwagandha. A healthy stress response is important all the time, but can be even more important during bouts with holiday stressors.
Hopefully, these tips will make your holiday digestion much more comfortable and your time with the family even more enjoyable.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
