Who doesn’t love big holiday meals? We certainly don’t want to eat these big meals all the time, but it is unrealistic to hope to follow a strict diet when a big family meal is on the table. It’s perfectly fine to indulge occasionally, but holiday meals often bring digestive discomfort. Luckily, there are a few tips for digestive support that might help us feel a little more comfortable during and after the holidays.

If you aren’t taking a probiotic, then you may want to start one sooner rather than later. If you currently supplement with probiotics, then you may want to take a slightly stronger probiotic supplement during the holidays. Probiotics support a diverse and healthy gut microbiome. The healthier your microbiome, the better your overall digestion may be. It can take a little time to notice the benefits of your probiotic, so it’s best to start taking a good-quality supplement before you need it.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

