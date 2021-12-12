Let’s be honest. As healthy as our diets may be the rest of the year, most of us take a bit of a break from them as soon as the holiday meals start hitting the table. And there is nothing wrong with that.
The holidays are supposed to be fun, so don’t feel guilty for enjoying yourself.
Your gut, on the other hand, might not be so excited about the richer and heavier foods you don’t normally eat. That’s why I suggest a little extra digestive support during the holidays.
I consider probiotics to be the base of any digestive-supporting regimen. These beneficial bacteria are so important to maintaining a healthy digestive tract.
If you are already taking a high-quality probiotic supplement, the holidays may be a good time to step up to a slightly higher potency.
If you are new to probiotic supplements, look for a product that contains between 15 billion and 35 billion active cultures with a variety of probiotic strains.
Skip the big box stores and look to your local health food store to find a quality probiotic supplement.
Thanks to hardier strains and better packaging, refrigerated products are not as important these days as they used to be, so look for a shelf-stable probiotic supplement, especially if you are traveling.
To ensure the best quality product, make sure you choose a probiotic supplement that states on the label that the product is guaranteed potency until the expiration date, and avoid products that are only guaranteed potency at time of manufacture.
Supplement your holiday meals with digestive enzymes.
Our gut is used to what we normally eat and it produces digestive enzymes accordingly. That’s why when we try a new type of diet, it can usually take our digestive tract a week or so to catch up. As we age we start to produce less of certain enzymes, so that is one reason certain foods that we used to have no trouble eating may start setting a little heavier on our stomachs the older we get. Again, stick to the aisles of a health food store when shopping for an enzyme formula.
Take these enzymes at the beginning of your meals or, if you forget, take them as close to a meal as possible. Enzymes work more in the stomach, so try to get them in there when the food is.
Look for an enzyme supplement that contains many different enzymes to digest a variety of foods. Enzymes that contain protease to help digest extra protein, lipase to help with fat digestion and amylase for sugar digestion are especially important at holiday meals.
The holidays are everyone’s biggest cheat days, and there is nothing wrong with that. Just focus on a little extra gut support, and you should be able to enjoy the holidays without all the digestive discomfort of holidays past.