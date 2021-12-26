The new year is the time that many folks start a new diet or a lifestyle change. And while a restart can be great for some, many fall into the trap of looking for quick fixes or fad diets.
This year, let’s try something different. Let’s focus on our well-being.
I am not a fan of “detox” products. We don’t need them. That’s why we have our elimination organs. So, in place of quick cleanses, let’s focus on supporting those organs this year.
Liver and gut support are the two I would prioritize. Look for supplements with bitter herbs like milk thistle, artichoke and dandelion root. These herbs have been used traditionally to support the liver, and clinical research has shown these herbs to be helpful with certain liver issues. In addition to these bitter herbs, look for a liver-supporting supplement that contains antioxidant ingredients like N-Acetyl Cystine, or NAC, turmeric and resveratrol. Try to find a supplement that is meant for daily support, something you can continue taking indefinitely if you would like to.
As far as gut support goes, focus on your microbiome. Research is continuing to show the importance of a healthy and diverse gut microbiome, but unfortunately, many of our diets are lacking in the fermented foods and healthy fibers that are needed to replenish and feed these healthy bacteria. While we should certainly add more of these foods into our diets, it’s also important to supplement with probiotics and the simple fibers that they feed on called prebiotics.
Look for high-quality, guaranteed potency probiotics at your local health food store and avoid the cheaper formulas that may be available elsewhere. Many of these quality probiotics will contain some prebiotics, but it is best to incorporate healthy prebiotic powders like acacia or chicory root fiber into your daily routine as well.
Instead of “detoxing” things out this new year, let’s focus on adding nutrition. In place of worrying about what to remove from our diets, let’s increase our amount of healthy foods. Try to eat more leafy greens, protein-rich beans and whole grains. Start the day with a plant-based protein drink or a nutrient-dense green food powder added to the juice or smoothie of your choice.
We tend to focus on diet as the most important aspect of our health, but this year let’s also focus on our happiness and contentment. The best way I know to accomplish this is to start a daily meditation practice. Meditation isn’t like the cover of a yoga magazine. You don’t have to clear your mind or stop your thoughts. Just place your attention on your breath or bodily sensations, and when it wanders, bring it back. There are lots of good apps and books to help. If you need some suggestions, follow me on Instagram @travislemonwellness or send me an email and I’ll be happy to tell you my favorites.
Let’s try a new way of approaching resolutions. Less health fads and more nutrition. Less changes and more acceptance. Here’s to a happy and healthy new year and many more to come.