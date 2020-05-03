Things are different right now, and that can make it tough to focus on our own health and wellness. But, it’s not just during a pandemic that we may forget to take care of ourselves. It’s pretty common to put your own health on the back burner during any trying time.
Right now, during the stay-at-home orders, many aren’t eating as well as we should be. We aren’t going to the grocery store as often and that usually means less fresh fruits and vegetables in our daily diet. We are more stressed than usual, or at least more focused on stressful things than we usually are, so our stress response regulating adrenal glands are probably under more pressure than they are used to handling. Here are a few simple suggestions to help support general wellness during trying times.
Take a multivitamin
When we aren’t eating as well as we should be, we are more than likely lacking adequate amounts of certain nutrients. This is where a good multivitamin can be a big help. Try to stay away from the cheaper brands of multivitamins and look for a more food-based multivitamin at your favorite health food store.
Take vitamin C
You can kill two birds with one stone by supplementing with vitamin C. Not only does vitamin C support a healthy immune system, it also plays a big role in healthy adrenal function.
Supplement with Vitamin D
Vitamin D plays a role in multiple functions of the body. That’s why you hear it suggested for things from bone health all the way to mood support. Look for the D-3 form of vitamin D in a daily dose between 1,000 to 5,000 iu depending on your needs.
Support your adrenals
During stressful times our adrenal glands are working extra hard. Taking a supplement that is formulated to support healthy adrenal function can make a big difference in mood, sleep and even immunity. Look for a supplement containing adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, holy basil or rhodiola.
Use a green food powder
Green foods are very nutrient dense and in a time that we probably aren’t getting as much fresh greens as we should be, a green food powder can be the next best thing. I prefer a green food powder that is made from juiced greens to get that most nutritional benefit. Add it to your smoothie or juice or even cook with it. Just try to incorporate it into your daily routine.
These suggestions combined with a good sleep schedule, some mindfulness practices and some daily movement can be a big help for general wellness. Remember, we can help others best when we are healthy and happy ourselves.