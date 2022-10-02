The weather is changing, and that is a sign to start focusing on immune support. But shopping for immune-supporting supplements can quickly become overwhelming. Many supplement brands are focused on trying to innovate in the immune category, and while innovation is always a good thing, it’s also important to focus on including some basic vitamins and supplements in your immune regimen. Let’s talk about a few.
Vitamin D: If you have ever asked me about immune health, I’ve probably told you to get your Vitamin D levels checked. It has become a bit of a reflex of mine and for good reason. A lot of us are deficient in this important nutrient, and we need it for so many important functions of our body including our immune function. Individual Vitamin D needs can vary from person to person, so have your doctor check your levels. They can make a personalized dose suggestion for your needs. Many doctors will also suggest increasing your dose during the colder months.
Vitamin C: It would be pretty tough to find an immune formula without Vitamin C. We all know that it’s extremely important to support a healthy immune system. Interestingly, we need to consume this important nutrient through diet or supplementation because our body is unable to make it on its own. I prefer a well-rounded Vitamin C supplement that contains helpful co-factors like bioflavonoids or rose hips. Try to shoot for around 500 mg to 1000 mg daily to keep your immune system happy.
Probiotics: Did you know that most of your immune system is in your gut? It’s true! Over 70% of your immune system resides in your gut. We know that one big way to keep your gut healthy is though keeping the collection of good bacteria, called your microbiome, in balance. The best way to do this is to eat plenty of fiber and to take a good multi-strain probiotic. Skip the cheaper probiotics and head to your local health food store for the best quality probiotic supplement. Look for one that states it is guaranteed potency until it expires. This one tip can make all the difference, trust me.
There are comprehensive immune formulas that may include much more than just these three supplement basics, and that’s great! But make sure that you get enough of these important immune helpers in your regimen all through the colder months. Your immune system will be so glad that you did.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
