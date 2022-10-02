The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The weather is changing, and that is a sign to start focusing on immune support. But shopping for immune-supporting supplements can quickly become overwhelming. Many supplement brands are focused on trying to innovate in the immune category, and while innovation is always a good thing, it’s also important to focus on including some basic vitamins and supplements in your immune regimen. Let’s talk about a few.

Vitamin D: If you have ever asked me about immune health, I’ve probably told you to get your Vitamin D levels checked. It has become a bit of a reflex of mine and for good reason. A lot of us are deficient in this important nutrient, and we need it for so many important functions of our body including our immune function. Individual Vitamin D needs can vary from person to person, so have your doctor check your levels. They can make a personalized dose suggestion for your needs. Many doctors will also suggest increasing your dose during the colder months.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

