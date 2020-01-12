The newly discovered endocannabinoid system is an exciting development in the health and wellness field.
While we tend to hear more about its role in mood support and pain response, new data is emerging that shows that it may play a very large role in supporting gut health. This is exciting being that both the gut and the endocannabinoid system seem to play large part in influencing so many other systems of the body. So, if you are addressing gut health with diet and supplementation, you may want to consider adding a CBD supplement or other endocannabinoid system supporting supplements into your daily regimen.
While there is still more work to do in studying the connection between cannabinoids and gut health, CBD likely plays a role in supporting healthy a gut lining, promoting a balanced microbiome and regulating inflammatory response. Even this early data is prompting many health care providers to suggest hemp-based phytocannabinoid supplements to patients with gut health issues. Some supplement companies are even starting to combine CBD supplements with probiotics which makes it as easy as replacing the probiotic you take now with one that contains phytocannabinoids. Love the probiotic that you are taking now? No problem. There are many other ways to incorporate a phytocannabinoid supplement into your daily routine. Hemp-based CBD supplements are available in liquid, capsule, gummies and even tea bags, but be careful about quality. Unfortunately, there are many low-quality hemp and CBD products on the market now, so shop for CBD products at a highly trusted health food store.
If you can’t take a hemp supplement, there are other supplements that can support the endocannabinoid system and a healthy gut at the same time, but contain no hemp ingredients. Omega-3s, curcumin and boswellia are all hemp-free supplements that are a great alternative to CBD. These supplements can also be a great complement to a CBD regimen.
With so much new information coming out about the importance of CBD and its phytocannabinoid counterparts I’m sure we will be finding more and more reasons to support our endocannabinoid system for years to come.