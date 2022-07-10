Healthy movement like walking, biking, hiking or other outdoor activities is great for us in many ways, but all that summertime fun can add up for those of us with stiff or inflamed joints.
We want to find a way to keep those joints healthy so we can keep moving for years to come. That’s where supplements can help. But unless you know what to look for, it can be tricky to find the supplement that best fits your needs.
Let’s talk about the two main categories of joint health supplements.
If stiffness or creaky joints are your problem, look for supplements that support healthy joint lubrication. These will often contain ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin. Some may contain collagen and hyaluronic acid. This type of supplement is formulated to support healthy cartilage and joint fluid. Many folks who find this type of supplement helpful are often looking for better mobility and increased range of motion.
If tight or sore joints and muscles are your problem, look for supplements that support a healthy inflammatory response. These usually contain high-curcumin turmeric extract and boswellia. Some may also contain inflammatory helpers like ginger and black or tart cherry extract.
Those who find inflammatory support supplements helpful usually notice their joint issues worsen after activity, especially activities that require repetitive motion.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of labeling tricks in joint health and inflammatory support supplements. It is sometimes tough to know exactly what you’re getting unless you are using a reputable brand.
For example, many turmeric-containing supplements might not be as strong as they look. Curcumin, the active property in turmeric, occurs naturally at a fairly low level of roughly 3% by weight.
Clinical studies of curcumin are often using extracts of curcumin that are around 95%. Some sneaky supplements will use much lower amounts of this important property or even use a small amount of extract combined with a much larger amount of plain turmeric root powder.
So take a good look at the label of the product you are thinking about purchasing, or better yet, buy your supplements from a reputable health food store with a knowledgeable staff.
Knowing what type of joint health supplement you need can make finding the right product for you so much easier. You may have to try a few to find the one that works best for you. You may even need to take both. But once you find what suits your needs, all the fun summer activities might get a little easier and even more enjoyable.