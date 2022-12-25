It’s easy to get caught up in all the stress of the holidays. You want to give the perfect gift or host a great dinner for friends and family. If we succumb to all of our stressors, it’s easy to lose focus on the connection, happiness and gratitude that is in between all of the not-so-fun parts of the holidays.
Here are a few tips to bring our focus back into the present moment so we can get every bit of joy out of our holiday celebrations.
If you find yourself lost in a sea of tasks and thoughts, find a moment and take three deep breaths. Breathe three slow, full breaths in and out of your nose. Try to really feel the sensations of cold air hitting the tip of your nose, hitting the top of your throat and expanding in your chest. Silently say “in” on the in breath and “out” on the out breath. This quick and easy mindfulness practice brings you back to the physical sensations of the present moment and can go with you anywhere. Do this as often as you need.
If you feel stressed and unfocused, try a quick lovingkindness practice. Pick a simple kind phrase like “may you be happy” or “may you live with ease” and silently direct this phrase to those around you. This can help snap you out of your own stress and worries and help you place your focus on the wellbeing of others. If you are extra stressed, then direct these thoughts and phrases of lovingkindness toward yourself. You deserve your own kindness just as much as anyone else does.
If your mood is getting gloomy, or if you feel overwhelmed, try practicing gratitude. Think of one or two things that you are grateful for in this moment. A family member, a kind neighbor, your pet or even the gas station that was open when you needed a coffee on your trip. Anything. Big or small. It all works, and it’s all worth being grateful for. Take a second to appreciate these simple parts of life. A gratitude practice has a great way of helping put things in perspective. We have much more to be grateful for than we may usually notice.
Use these practices to get all you can from this holiday and every day. It can be pretty easy to miss the little moments that make the holidays so special. But if we can be present enough to catch an extra one or two of these moments right now, we will be grateful that we did. Here’s wishing you presence and lots of happiness this holiday.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.