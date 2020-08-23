Immune support has traditionally been something that we focused on only in the colder months, but for the foreseeable future, keeping our immune systems in top shape will be necessary all year long. There are many ways to support healthy immune function, but for this column, I will touch on a few of my favorites.
Stress reduction: Chronic stress can have a negative effect on our overall immune system, especially in the older population. Finding something that you can do daily to reduce stress is important. While I find a daily meditation practice to be the best approach for me, something as simple as making the time to read a chapter in a book or taking up a gentle yoga practice can work as well. Find something that works for you and try to make it part of your daily routine.
Adrenal support: Some stress is virtually unavoidable. Stressful jobs, family stress and unfortunately the newfound stress of living during a worldwide pandemic can all send our stress-managing adrenal glands into overdrive. I suggest supplementing with a daily adrenal-supporting formula containing adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, rhodiola and holy basil.
Vitamin D: Maintaining adequate levels of vitamin D is always important, but recently studies have linked low levels of vitamin D with a higher mortality rate from COVID-19. If you aren’t taking a high-quality vitamin D supplement, then I would suggest that you start supplementing with between 1,000 iu and 5,000 iu of this important nutrient daily. Get your vitamin D levels checked by your doctor and have them set you up with a regimen that will help you maintain healthy vitamin D levels.
Zinc: Consider incorporating this important mineral in your daily regimen. While you may have a multivitamin that contains zinc, double check the amount and try to get 15 mg daily. Zinc needs are somewhat different for men and women and also can change with age, so, again, check with your doctor and see if they have an amount they would suggest for your needs.
Vitamin C: I usually suggest between 1,000 mg and 3,000 mg of vitamin C a day during cold and flu season. I would continue taking a daily dose of at least 1,000 mg of vitamin C all year long. I suggest taking a vitamin C supplement that contains bioflavonoids or rose hips and find that higher doses of vitamin C should be split up throughout the day.
You may also want to consider other daily immune-supporting supplements like elderberry and oregano oil. Also, make sure you are taking a guaranteed-potency probiotic since much of the immune system is dependent on a healthy gut. We need to start prioritizing the health of our immune system all year long, and prioritizing these immune-supporting suggestions will be a good place to start.