In my line of work, I talk to someone almost every day about their sleep troubles. It’s that common. I’ve noticed two main types of sleep issues, occasional sleep troubles due to travel and other short-term issues and chronic sleep troubles that affect folks daily. Sleep is definitely not a one size fits all kind of problem, so let’s talk about some different approaches that may be able to help those that are in need of a restful night’s sleep.
I’ll start by saying that magnesium is an extremely important mineral when it comes to supporting a healthy sleep cycle, especially helping us get into deep sleep states. Unfortunately, many of us don’t get enough of this mineral in our diet alone. So supplementation is often needed. If you have any sleep troubles, try taking a good quality magnesium supplement first. Getting enough of this one mineral may be all you need to improve the quality of your sleep.
If you fall into the occasional sleep issues category then more traditional sleep supplements may be what you are looking for. Chamomile tea, valerian root, passion flower and possibly occasional melatonin. Many folks head straight for high-dose melatonin and while that may work at first, it often stops working so well the longer we take it. If high-dose melatonin is needed, then try to take it sparingly, not nightly.
Unfortunately, more and more people are ending up in the chronic sleep issue group these days. This group seems to also be somewhat chronically stressed as well. If you are in this group, I suggest focusing more on supporting your adrenal glands to promote a healthy cortisol rhythm. Our cortisol is supposed to be higher when we wake up to get us ready for the day and lower at night so we can have a healthy night’s sleep. This rhythm can shift due to prolonged stress, an unhealthy sleep schedule or by relying on caffeinated drinks too late in the day. If you are trying to fall asleep, but are unable to quiet your mind or you wake up in the middle of the night thinking, then there is a good chance you are in this group.
Be patient and don’t expect overnight results, but this group tends to do better with sticking to a pre-planned sleep schedule, cutting back on caffeine and taking calming adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha or holy basil combined with other relaxing herbs like lemon balm or mimosa bark. Nightly meditation right before bedtime can also make a big difference to calm the mind. I suggest using a free meditation app like Insight Timer and looking for practices like lovingkindness or a sleep-focused body scan meditation.
Sleep is so important to our overall health, and sleep troubles can negatively affect so many other parts of our lives. There is no one way to get a healthy night’s sleep, so be patient and expect some trial and error. Hopefully, these sleep-supporting suggestions can help you get the restful night’s sleep that you deserve.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
