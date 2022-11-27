The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In my line of work, I talk to someone almost every day about their sleep troubles. It’s that common. I’ve noticed two main types of sleep issues, occasional sleep troubles due to travel and other short-term issues and chronic sleep troubles that affect folks daily. Sleep is definitely not a one size fits all kind of problem, so let’s talk about some different approaches that may be able to help those that are in need of a restful night’s sleep.

I’ll start by saying that magnesium is an extremely important mineral when it comes to supporting a healthy sleep cycle, especially helping us get into deep sleep states. Unfortunately, many of us don’t get enough of this mineral in our diet alone. So supplementation is often needed. If you have any sleep troubles, try taking a good quality magnesium supplement first. Getting enough of this one mineral may be all you need to improve the quality of your sleep.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

