Let’s be honest. Most of us aren’t so great at treating our gut that well during the holidays. This year, the holidays may work a little differently, but I assume that even if we aren’t having our traditional gatherings, a few of those not-so-healthy holiday meals will still make it to our plates in one way or another. And that’s OK. Moderation is key in a healthy lifestyle. We just need to know what we can do to help support our gut during and after these heavy meals.
We are probably still getting through those Thanksgiving leftovers when this column comes out. Keep these suggestions around for upcoming holiday meals or other heavy meals in the future.
Take digestive enzymes before you eat: Digestive enzymes are made to help us digest our meals better. I find that taking a digestive enzyme supplement with my first bite is best, but they can also be taken right after a meal. Look for a supplement that contains multiple enzymes, like protease, lipase and amylase.
Start taking a high-quality probiotic: Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help our gut by crowding out bad bacteria and producing helpful digestive and immune supporting compounds. Look for capsules with multiple probiotic strains that are guaranteed-potency until they expire. If you are new to probiotics, start with a potency around 15 to 35 billion and work up as needed. If you are already taking a probiotic, you might want to go up to a little higher potency during the holidays.
Eat and drink fermented products: One of my favorite tips is to drink a kombucha or other fermented drink as I am preparing a meal. I find that the probiotics, enzymes and beneficial acids in these drinks help to prime my digestion for the meal to come. It doesn’t have to be kombucha — it can be an apple cider vinegar drink or spoonful of raw sauerkraut. Any raw fermented food or drink before a meal should do the trick.
Enjoy your holiday meals and don’t feel guilty. Stress isn’t so great for our gut either. As long as we take some time to support our gut around the holidays, we should be able to occasionally enjoy the not-so-great foods that we love and still get our digestion back on track shortly after.