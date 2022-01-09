There has always been debate over which one is healthier, coffee or tea. New research suggests that the answer is both.
A new study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes & Care found that higher consumption of a combination of green tea and coffee was associated with a lower instance of death in patients with type 2 diabetes.
The antioxidants and nutrients that are in both of these popular drinks far outweigh the possible issues with consuming these caffeinated beverages as long as we mind our servings and pay attention to what times that we enjoy them.
Limit coffee consumption to the morning only, and if possible, consume your green tea in the early afternoon. If you are sensitive to caffeine, look for coffee that has been decaffeinated without the use of chemicals. Many brands are switching to using the Swiss water decaffeination process.
Shop for certified organic coffee and teas to avoid chemical pesticides.
Use less sweetener and healthier creamer options like coconut- or oat milk-based creamers.
Try matcha powder. Matcha is a whole leaf green tea powder. It makes a stronger tea, but also increases many of the healthy properties of green tea, like EGCG, polyphenols and l-theanine, per cup.
It is great added to a smoothie or protein drink and also makes a delicious latte when whipped with the milk substitute of your choice.
Shoot for a combination of three to five cups a day total — a couple of coffees and a few cups of green tea. Just remember to time them right so you aren’t drinking them too late. Frequent late consumption of any caffeinated drink can lead to adrenal issues down the road.
So, yeah, coffee lovers and green tea fans, hold your drinks high. It’s official. You’re both right.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
