Our body’s cortisol rhythm is important, but it is often overlooked. If our cortisol rhythm is in balance, we should have more cortisol in the morning to wake us up and get us moving. Our cortisol should be low at night to help us wind down and get ready for bed. In my line of work, I find that, unfortunately, this isn’t the case for many people.
First, let’s take a second to think about why your cortisol rhythm could be off. Are you under more stress than usual? Is your sleep schedule inconsistent? Do you neglect making time to relax? Is your diet not so great? Are you relying too much on caffeine to get you through the day?
Any of these could factor into why we are waking up groggy in the morning. They may also have something to do with why many of us have trouble winding down and turning our minds off at night. Many find that nighttime is when their brain decides to start listing and worrying. We all deserve to have a good night’s sleep and wake up with at least enough energy to get the day started.
We may have to try a combination of things to support a regular cortisol rhythm like sticking to a better sleep schedule or limiting caffeine consumption to only the morning hours as well as regularly taking a couple of supplements. I suggest a two-pronged approach for supplements to support our cortisol-regulating adrenal glands. As soon as you pour that morning coffee or tea, reach for an energizing adrenal health supplement containing the herb rhodiola. I love rhodiola alone, but I find it to be a little more balanced when it’s combined with other adaptogens like holy basil and schisandra berry.
If you feel that afternoon crash, many of these formulas can be taken again or you may be able to split your dose into a morning and afternoon dose. Just skip the caffeinated drink this time. Remember, we’re thinking ahead to our evening wind down now too.
After we’ve had a full day of focusing on energy, let’s reach for an evening calming-focused adrenal formula a little after dinner or an hour or two before bedtime. Look for a formula that contains the adaptogen ashwagandha and other calming herbs like mimosa bark, vervain and lemon balm. The point of this formula is to help our brain realize that the day is done and it’s time for sleep. The lists and worries can wait until tomorrow.
Be patient with these formulas and be sure to do your part to lessen any stress that you can, stay away from caffeine after noon and stick to your sleep schedule. With time, we may be able to help nudge our cortisol rhythm back to the way it should be.