Healthy digestion and gut health are extremely important to overall health, but there can be some confusion about what supplements to try to support different areas of the digestive tract. In today’s column, let’s take a look at two popular gut- and digestive- supporting supplements: probiotics and digestive enzymes.
Probiotic supplements have been around for quite a while, but in recent years they have gained a lot of the spotlight when it comes to gut health, and for good reason. Probiotic supplements are a more convenient form of the good bacteria that resides in a healthy gut or are produced by fermentation. If you get a good brand of probiotics, these healthy bacteria can also be more stable and more resilient than their fermented food counterparts.
Probiotics are great for daily use if you are focusing on supporting overall gut health. They can be helpful to support bowel regularity and are often suggested for certain inflammatory issues that may occur in the gut. Newer data suggests that certain probiotics may even support a healthy mood due to the fact that many of our neurotransmitters are produced in the gut, such as GABA, dopamine and serotonin. So, keeping a diverse gut microbiome with the help of diet and supplementation can be helpful in many ways to keep not only our gut healthy, but may also support many other aspects of our well-being.
Look for a probiotic supplement that states on the bottle that it is guaranteed potency until the product expires. To ensure quality, skip the big box stores and head to your local health food store when you are shopping for a high-quality probiotic supplement. If you are new to probiotics, start with a lower potency product between 15 and 35 billion with multiple strains. You can increase to a higher potency product or a targeted formula after your first bottle or two.
Digestive enzymes are a little more specific. Where probiotics tend to support gut and bowel health, digestive enzymes usually offer their help in the stomach. As we age, our bodies naturally produce less digestive enzymes, so if you have digestive issues and are over 30, you should probably consider trying a digestive enzyme formula. If certain meals bother you more than others or it feels like your meal is sitting in your stomach too long, supplementing with digestive enzymes may help.
Digestive enzymes work best when the troublesome meal is in your stomach. Try to take them with your first bite of food, or directly after if you forget. You may only need to take them with certain meals, but if your digestive discomfort is bad enough, you may need to take them with all your meals. Look for a digestive enzyme supplement that has a variety of enzymes. Digestive enzymes can be especially helpful if you have recently started a new diet.
So, if gut motility or intestinal inflammation is the issue, try a good probiotic. If certain meals give you issues or you experience a feeling of heaviness after a meal, try a digestive enzyme. You may have to take both, but it’s good to try them separately at first to see which one works best for your needs.
Hopefully this clears up some of the confusion with these important supplements and leads you to the perfect supplement to support your digestion.