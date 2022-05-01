When the weather warms up, many folks start to think about weight loss. Unfortunately, there are so many new diets and supplements claiming to promote weight loss that finding the right plan can get confusing.
I will start by saying that I am not a fan of the restrictive diets or the super-caffeinated and stimulant-heavy supplements that are so prevalent these days. As we all know, sustainable weight loss comes from sustainable changes. Any diet or supplement that seems too good to be true is probably just that.
Since I don’t suggest restrictive diets, I encourage folks to focus on including more lower-calorie fruits and vegetables — especially leafy greens — into their daily meals. For this reason, I suggest a more plant-focused diet including lots of nutrient-dense salads, high-protein beans and fiber-rich whole grains. Fiber actually helps us feel full by literally filling up more room in our stomach than low-fiber food can. So focus more on increasing these healthy foods instead of focusing on cutting out everything else.
Drink more water. Consuming enough water makes everything work better, including weight loss. Research has shown that drinking water before each meal can promote weight loss. What feels like food cravings can often be our body needing more water. Also, water is fiber’s best friend. More water leads to more fiber expansion, and that leads to feeling fuller for longer.
Move more. Try to add some extra movement during the day. You don’t have to run a bunch of miles every day, but if that’s your thing, then by all means, keep it up! I’m talking about parking farther away, walking in your neighborhood and standing more when you work — simple things that can add up over time. Remember, we are talking sustainable weight loss here.
Manage your stress. Chronic stress may lead to weight gain, whether it’s from reaching for the snacks after a stressful situation or a more long-term imbalance in our cortisol rhythm leading to sleep issues and more. Start incorporating meditation into your daily routine. It doesn’t have to be complicated. Just set aside a few minutes before bed to direct your attention to your breath. You’ll be amazed by what a little meditation every day can accomplish. Also consider supporting your adrenal glands with adaptogenic herbs like ashwagandha, holy basil and rhodiola that can promote a healthy response to stress
Supplements can be helpful, but not all of them. You know the ones I’m talking about — the ones with commercials or internet ads that make big claims of rapid weight loss. Skip those products and head to your local health food store for a healthier, more long-term formula. Look for a formula that contains ingredients like green tea, especially its compound EGCG, green coffee extract, theobromine from cocoa and chromium.
Be patient. Be kind to yourself. Healthy weight loss is slow and sustained. Don’t beat yourself up if it doesn’t go to plan. Know that your success will look different from others. Don’t become too focused on weight loss. The focus should be on feeling healthier and happier. It’s great to hit your weight loss goals, but it’s even better to learn to accept yourself and get a little healthier in the process.