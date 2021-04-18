We’ve come to associate hemp with CBD, and while CBD is still the most popular cannabinoid on the shelves of your local health food store or supplement shop, there are three new letters you might start seeing pop up on those shelves as well.
CBN, or cannabinol, is actually the first cannabinoid to be isolated from hemp all the way back in 1899. More recent data is showing that CBN may be helpful in supporting healthy sleep and promoting a healthy inflammatory response.
Research has also shown that CBN may be a promising supplement to support healthy bones.
Recently, consumers have been drawn to CBN for sleep support. Many people find a supplement containing both CBD and CBN to be a helpful way to wind down after a long day. I think this approach is more than likely the best way to incorporate CBN into your daily regimen.
With a combination supplement, we can get the popular endocannabinoid system-supporting benefits of CBD as well as the more specific benefits of CBN. This approach also fits with what many health experts refer to as the entourage effect, where supplementing with a supplement containing multiple cannabinoids can be more effective than just a single isolated cannabinoid.
As far as picking a CBN supplement goes, I would look for a product that contains more CBD than CBN. If you are new to trying hemp-cannabinoid supplements, I would start with a serving of around 2.5 mg of CBN before bedtime for a few days and increase to 5 mg if needed. As of now I think 5 mgs of CBN nightly is a pretty sufficient dose.
If you are already taking CBD, you may want to continue the supplement that works best for you daily, but switch to a CBD/CBN combination on the days where you might need extra help winding down.
While CBD has had the spotlight in the supplement world for a few years now, we are starting to get a better picture of what some of the over 100 other cannabinoids in hemp can be helpful with as well. I’m excited to see where this newer cannabinoid research takes us in the category of hemp supplements. If the research on CBN is any indication, it looks to be an exciting future for more specific cannabinoid supplements.