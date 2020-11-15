If you’re like many people, then unfortunately, when the weather starts getting cooler, your joint troubles start acting up. Research has shown that colder weather and higher humidity may be associated with an increase in joint pain.
So, let’s take a look at a few supplements that can help promote healthy joints and support a healthy inflammatory response.
Curcumin
We hear all the time that turmeric has been shown to support a healthy inflammation response, and while that is partially right, it is really one compound in turmeric called curcumin that is responsible for most of its health benefits.
Unfortunately, most turmeric only contains between 2% and 5% of this important compound. Most of the research is done on an extract of turmeric that can contain up to 95% curcumin. So, read the labels carefully and look for a turmeric or curcumin extract that contains 95% curcumin.
Curcumin needs some help to be absorbed well. I prefer a supplement that contains helpers like phospholipids and turmeric essential oil.
Boswellia
Boswellia is the supplemental name of an extract from frankincense resin. If you’ve tried a high-quality curcumin supplement that meets the suggestions that I have made above, then it might be time to give boswellia a try. Those that don’t get results with a high-curcumin turmeric extract may find that boswellia is the supplement that they need.
Look for a supplement that uses standardized boswellia extract. Also, some supplement formulas are available that use a combination of curcumin and boswellia, so keep an eye out for those if you need extra support.
Omega-3s
Some new, promising research is confirming joint-supporting benefits of omega-3s, so don’t miss out on this important nutrient.
Unfortunately, many omega-3 supplements are not great quality and could have started to oxidize before you buy them. Stick to the aisles of the health food store when shopping for omega-3 products like fish-, flax- or plant-based omegas where you will be much more likely to find a fresh product. Try to shoot for a dose between 1,000 and 2,000 mg of total omega-3s per day.
Hopefully, one or a combination of these supplements will keep your joints happy through not only the colder months, but also all year long.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh @gmail.com.