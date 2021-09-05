Just being a person can be exhausting sometimes — especially now. Stress, worry, dread, anxiousness, etc. — at some point they pile up, and usually we end up underneath that pile.
Our brains are hardwired into survival mode, so it isn’t really our fault that we feel these ways. That’s not to say we shouldn’t put some effort into digging ourselves out from under that pile and eventually putting some space between us and our mood-disrupting pile. Who knows, maybe we can even make it to the top of this stack of troubles.
But blaming ourselves is just one more thing that gets stacked on our pile, so let’s try to get rid of that notion right now.
As far as helpful supplements go, I tend to suggest a combination including some stress response-supporting adaptogenic herbs, like ashwagandha or rhodiola, with some healthy mood-supporting supplements, like l-theanine, 5-HTP, saffron and vitamin D. Some of these formulas are more geared toward calming, while others may be formulated for focus or clarity, so be sure to ask questions if you need to.
Supplements can be really helpful, but we do have to put in some effort to make our lifestyle work with us and not against us.
I find that one of the most significant changes we can make is to really make a conscious effort to improve our sleep hygiene. Optimizing our sleep hygiene means setting and sticking to a sleep schedule that prioritizes the amount of sleep that we need to feel rested. It also includes giving ourselves a break from bright light, especially our screens, a little before bedtime. You may also need to prepare your bedroom to be more sleep accommodating by removing or covering light sources that may negatively impact your sleep.
I’m also a big advocate for starting and maintaining a daily meditation practice. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy — just start with a few minutes in the morning or before bed of focusing on your breath. If you would like some help, you can look me up on Insight Timer to try a few of my favorite quick meditations.
Mood support is so important. Try a few things and see what works for you. Supplements, sleep hygiene and meditation can all be helpful. But be patient. We’ve all got to find the combination that works best for us.
If you are interested in learning more about supplements to support a healthy mind and mood, join us at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Tulsi’s Instagram (@tulsiwv) for a free educational chat with supplement educator Sarah Burden. If you can’t make it live, this chat will be archived on our IGTV to watch anytime. We have other educational chats on our IGTV that can be watched for free as well.