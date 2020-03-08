With the increasing concerns that the coronavirus is presenting, many are choosing to increase their focus on immune support. While there is no perfect plan to prevent any virus, supporting the body’s first line of defense can be very helpful in times of heightened viral concerns. Focusing on a healthy lifestyle and making sure to keep up your levels of important immune system-supporting nutrients can help to give your immune system a fighting chance when immunity is at its most important.
Focus on a nutrient-rich diet
Incorporate as many nutrition-packed leafy greens and colorful fresh fruits and veggies as you can into your daily diet. These foods contain valuable antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that can keep you healthy and your immune system happy.
Wash your hands often
Do not only rely on traditional hand sanitizer. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap often. Unfortunately, most hand sanitizers focus on killing bacteria and not viruses. Look for soaps and sanitizer products that use thyme essential oil. Research has shown the essential oil of thyme to have both anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties.
Take Vitamin C and Vitamin D
An immune system functions best when it has adequate amounts of important nutrients. Many doctors will suggest taking increased amounts of vitamin C and that you supplement with between 1,000-5,000 units of Vitamin D3 during cold and flu season.
Try elderberry
Studies have shown that elderberry can be effective in combating the flu virus, so there is a possibility that it can be helpful in combating other viral issues as well. Elderberry syrup is by far the tastiest immune-supporting supplement that I can think of, and it is also available in capsules, gummies and tea.
Support your gut with probiotics
Around 70% of our immune system is in our gut, so keeping our gut flora in check can be a big help. Check the fine print for a probiotic that is guaranteed potency until it expires and look for a supplement with between 15 billion to 50 billion colony forming units and a variety of probiotic strains.
Supporting our body’s first line of defense by focusing on nutritional intake, healthy hygiene practices and incorporating a few key supplements can be very helpful in stressful times where viral issues have become an increasing concern.