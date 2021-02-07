Getting a restful night’s sleep can be tough, and the stress of living and working during a pandemic doesn’t seem to be helping. Lack of a restful sleep has been one of the most common issues that I have heard since this pandemic started, and of course, this constant stressor is wreaking havoc on our overall ability to rest.
Interestingly enough, two great sleep-supporting supplements have also been popping up in many health care practitioners’ natural COVID-19 regimens due to some compelling clinical studies. Now, it is important to note that these studies do not claim supplements can prevent COVID-19, but they do seem to suggest that adequate levels in certain nutrients may lower our chances for some of the serious complications due to contracting the virus.
The first of these nutrients is magnesium. Adequate levels of magnesium have been associated with deeper stages of sleep for quite some time. Unfortunately, many people do not get these levels from their daily diet. If better sleep isn’t a good enough reason for you to pay closer attention to your magnesium levels, a study by the Singapore General Hospital and Duke-NUS Medical School showed that a combination of vitamin D3, magnesium and B12 may reduce the need for intensive care and oxygen support in COVID-19 patients above 50 years of age.
In addition to trying to eat more magnesium-rich foods, like spinach, whole grains and beans, I would suggest taking a magnesium supplement. I prefer the chelated form of magnesium, called magnesium glycinate. Look for a supplement with around 400 mgs of this important mineral.
Next up is melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that can support a healthy sleep cycle, making it a commonly suggested supplement for a good night’s sleep. Similarly to magnesium, melatonin has been popping up in some interesting COVID-19 research. Instead of focusing on the role this hormone plays in sleep, these researchers are focusing on the role that melatonin can play in our inflammatory response and our immune system.
Many people make the mistake of taking too much melatonin and can get some interesting dreams and sometimes even more interruptions during sleep. While some doctors suggest doses of 3 mg or more for sleep issues, data suggests a much lower dose of 0.3 mg to 0.5 mg before bedtime to be the most helpful. COVID-19 protocols can call for much higher milligrams, but talk with your doctor before starting higher doses.
It is interesting to see magnesium and melatonin getting some much-needed clinical research during this pandemic, and luckily, there is a good chance that these nutrients can also help us get into much-needed healthy sleep cycles.