By now, we’ve all heard of CBD, the beneficial, but non-psychoactive nutrient of the hemp plant. And up until now, this cannabinoid has been getting pretty much all of the spotlight.
While CBD might be the most important cannabinoid, many hemp supplement companies are now starting to pair CBD together with other beneficial cannabinoids. I think this pairing really shows the importance of what many experts call “The Entourage Effect.” This is an interesting theory that suggests many cannabinoids taken together in a full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract may be more beneficial than only taking one isolated cannabinoid.
Let’s talk about a new cannabinoid that is getting paired with CBD. Cannabigerol, more commonly known as CBG. It is often called the “mother of all cannabinoids” due to the fact that, in the hemp plant, it is a precursor to a few other cannabinoids including CBD. Since CBG is a precursor cannabinoid, it is usually sourced from young hemp plants, as it will be converted to other cannabinoids as the plant continues to grow.
New research is looking at CBG for a couple of reasons, including supporting inflammatory response and nervous system support. Though much more research is needed, CBG seems to be a very promising new supplement. These are some of the reasons why many customers are taking CBD supplements, so trying a supplement that contains both of these nutrients may be even more helpful for many current CBD takers.
Now let’s get back to the entourage effect, the idea that the more of a variety of cannabinoids consumed the better. In almost every case, I would suggest avoiding any isolated cannabinoid. This means any supplements that have been extracted to contain only one cannabinoid. These supplements may look stronger, though that could also be due to some shady labeling tricks. The idea of the entourage effect suggest that these isolated cannabinoids may be much less beneficial than their full or broad-spectrum counterparts.
To get the most bang for your buck, look for a supplement that contains both CBD and CBG. As far as potency goes, shoot for around 20 mg of CBD paired with around 10 mg of CBG. Start with half a dose or less if you would like to find the amount that works best for you or if you are new to supplementing with cannabinoids. I find a gummy to be one of the easiest and tastiest ways to work up. Just make sure you treat CBG, and CBD for that matter, like any other high-quality supplement and buy it from a trusted health food store.
It’s an exciting time for hemp-based nutrients, and I am very excited to see more cannabinoids get some of the spotlight. A one-two punch of CBD and CBG might just become a staple in your supplement regimen.