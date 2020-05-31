Unfortunately, there is plenty we can stress about right now. Excess stress can affect many aspects of our lives, like mood, sleep and immunity.
Many people also notice that stress can have a major impact on their gut and overall digestion. While taking care of our stress levels is the long-term goal, supporting our gut during stressful times can be especially helpful.
Drink enough water: It can be quite amazing what just drinking a few extra glasses of water can do for our gut. Often when someone tells me they are experiencing gut issues, I find out they aren’t hydrated enough. Shoot for eight glasses of water a day and take time to notice the ways your gut will thank you.
Increase your fiber: A few tablespoons of a high-fiber food like oat bran, ground flax seeds or acacia fiber can do wonders to promote a healthy gut. Start slowly and build up your fiber intake instead of adding a bunch all at once. Also, be sure to drink enough water while you increase dietary fiber; if you don’t, you may get the opposite effect.
Try digestive enzymes: Some of us are lacking in certain digestive enzymes, and that can lead to discomfort, like gas and bloating with certain meals. Check your local health food store for a digestive enzyme capsule that contains a variety of enzymes like protease, lipase and lactase. Look for high-quality brands that can assist in the digestion of many types of foods.
Take probiotics: We all know that probiotics are good for our gut, but are we taking the right probiotic formula? Look for a potency guarantee on the label and check that the guarantee lasts until the product expires.
Try to find a product with multiple strains. Like with fiber, start slowly and build up to higher probiotic potencies over time. Also, don’t be afraid to switch up your probiotic formulas from time to time to get a variety of different strains.
Incorporate these suggestions along with a healthier diet and lifestyle changes like meditation and exercise, and not only can you help out your gut, but you also might just lessen your stress while you’re at it.
