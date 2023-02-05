February is Heart Health Month. We all know how important it is to keep this vital organ healthy, but unfortunately, roughly 120 million people in America alone live with a cardiovascular issue. Let’s take a look at three great natural supplements that may be able to help support a healthy cardiovascular system.
Omega-3s
If you had to choose only one heart-healthy supplement, then it should be some form of omega-3s. These healthy fatty acids can help support your overall heart health by supporting healthy triglyceride levels, promoting good HDL cholesterol levels and even supporting healthy blood pressure. Omega-3s are considered Essential Fatty Acids because our bodies are unable to produce them, thus we need to consume an adequate amount from foods and supplementation.
It can be pretty tough to get all the omega-3s we need from our diet alone, so many doctors and other healthcare providers agree that a daily omega-3 supplement is needed. If cardiovascular support is the goal, try to supplement with around 2000 mg of omega-3s a day. This can be tricky with standard fish oil or flax oil supplements that only offer around 300 mg per softgel, so head to your local health food store for a more concentrated and often higher-quality omega-3 supplement.
OPCs
Oligomeric Proanthocyanidins, or OPCs for short, are a highly concentrated extract of grape seeds that are extremely rich in a group of heart-healthy antioxidants called polyphenols. Research has shown these OPCs to promote healthy blood vessels and to support healthy blood pressure. Be picky when shopping for OPC supplements because cheap grape seed supplements often contain low-quality adulterants that may cause issues with absorbing these important nutrients.
CoEnzyme Q10
CoQ10 is an antioxidant produced by the body for cell growth and integrity. It can be especially important in muscle growth and recovery, so since our heart is probably our most important muscle, it would make sense that many folks include this supplement in their heart-healthy supplement regimen.
Even though we produce this antioxidant compound, our production of CoQ10 decreases as we age. Certain medications like statin drugs may also interfere with our natural production of this important antioxidant. I prefer a form of this CoQ10 called Ubiquinol. This reduced form of CoQ10 has been shown to be absorbed quite a bit better than its more commonly found form called ubiquinone. Ubiquinol is often more readily available in a health food store or a supplement shop, so I encourage you to look there first.
It is always important to check with your doctor before starting a new supplement if you are taking medications. And this is even more important when taking certain medications for cardiovascular issues. If your doc gives you the OK, then these three supplements can be a great addition to provide support for a healthy heart for many years to come.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 16 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
