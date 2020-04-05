In these necessary times of stay-at-home orders and self-isolation, many people are noticing their mood and outlooks are suffering.
Let me introduce you to the mindfulness technique called loving-kindness. Studies looking at this mindful practice have shown that it can boost mood and increase a positive outlook. I can’t think of a better practice for what we are all collectively going through.
The practice of loving-kindness involves generating the feeling of friendliness by directing kind phrases toward yourself and others. With this practice we can socially distance ourselves, but still feel connected and happy for people we know and others we have never met.
Let’s try it.
There are many variations on this practice that can involve generating friendliness for up to six or so groups, but for now let’s start with two — yourself and others. Find a place to comfortably sit and close your eyes. Think of yourself and try to get an image in your mind. Some people find it easier to think of themselves as a child or of a time where they have done something that makes them happy or proud.
Start silently directing phrases like “May I be safe,” “May I be happy,” “May I be healthy” and “May I live with ease” to the image of yourself that you have in your mind. Slowly and silently continue to repeat these four phrases or similar phrases that are more comfortable for you that convey a similar meaning. Try to actually generate the feeling of kindness or friendliness to yourself.
This might be a good time to realize that you are doing a great thing by staying home and away from the public right now. It really is a great thing and you are doing it for the greater good, so thank yourself for that.
Do this for roughly half of your sitting. You may need to find a meditation timer with an interval bell that lets you know when it is time to change to directing these phrases to others. “Others,” in this respect, refers to anyone and everyone. Family, friends, acquaintances, pets, people you’ve never met and people who have been helpful at the grocery store in the past all fit into the “others” group.
Think of the whole group, but try to highlight people that you know and that you would feel good about directing friendliness to. Change the phrases slightly to “May you be safe,” “May you be happy,” “May you be healthy” and “May you live with ease.”
I find it best to start with 10 to 15 minutes split into an equal time between you and the others group.
I, like many, have found myself going for walks more often during this time, and find that silently directing these phrases to others that I see on my walk gives me a sense of happiness and connection in addition to the more formal seated practice. And I have no problem sending these phrases to others at a socially responsible distance. Also, one round of these four phrases directed to yourself and one round for others makes a great 20-second hand-washing timer that can also bring a little feeling of joy to a very important, but otherwise mundane task.
As odd as these times are, they give us time to give this helpful practice a try. The more you do it, the better it works. So, make this mood-heightening mindfulness practice a part of your daily routine even after we get to go back to our regular lives.