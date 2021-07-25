One in three Americans do not get enough sleep. If you are in that category, then you have probably tried the popular sleep supplement melatonin. Melatonin is regularly referred to as the sleep hormone and is naturally produced by the pineal gland to help regulate our natural circadian rhythm.
Many find that occasionally taking melatonin in small amounts can help with jet lag and other short-term sleep issues. But unfortunately, many people continue to take melatonin regularly and continue to increase their dose when they find that lower doses have stopped being effective. If this is the case for you, I would suggest lowering your dose to around 0.3 mg to 1 mg nightly and trying to only use it as needed instead of daily.
Liquid melatonin supplements make this switch much easier. If you need a higher dose occasionally, that’s fine — just try to stay at a lower dose when you can.
Some folks may need to stop taking melatonin altogether and try another sleep-supporting supplement. A nightly sleep supplement that contains an adrenal-supporting adaptogenic herb like ashwagandha and other calming herbs like magnolia bark and lemon balm is what I usually suggest first. These adrenal-focused sleep supplements may be especially helpful if you find that it is hard to quiet your mind at night or wake up thinking when you should still be sleeping.
I would also consider taking a well absorbed magnesium supplement, since magnesium is needed to get into the deep stages of sleep as well as to keep muscles relaxed. Many have had success with hemp-based CBD supplements, so much so that quite a few supplement brands are making combination supplements that contain CBD as well as sleep-supporting herbs.
Melatonin can be a helpful supplement while traveling or starting a new work schedule, but try to treat it as an “only when needed” supplement and stick to some of the supplements mentioned above if nightly sleep support is what you are looking for. Sleep support can be tricky, so be patient and try to incorporate other sleep hygiene practices like sticking to a sleep schedule, keeping your bedroom cool and dark and avoiding checking your devices close to bedtime.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
