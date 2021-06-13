Unfortunately, many men do not pay as close attention to our health as we should. From prostate health to cardiovascular issues and even hormonal imbalances, we need to do a better job at looking after ourselves.
Outside of prostate support and multivitamins, it hasn’t really been all that easy to find many products on the shelves that are formulated for men’s health issues, but luckily, that is changing.
I’d say that once men hit the age of 30 we should at least consider trying out a male hormonal supporting supplement along with a multivitamin and a high-quality source of omega-3 fatty acids. Just those three products alone can make a big difference in energy and also cardiovascular health.
Now, when I say male hormone supporting supplement, I’m not talking about some sort of bodybuilder super-supplement that is loaded with stimulants like caffeine and yohimbe.
While those ingredients are fine in moderation, I wouldn’t advise taking them daily or much at all if there are cardiovascular issues at play.
I’m talking about a supplement that focuses more on general testosterone supporting ingredients like tribulus, fenugreek, longjax and other helpful ingredients that has been formulated for longer term daily use.
I would also suggest looking for a formula that has some ingredients that address stress response like maca or ashwagandha or taking those herbs in addition if you have a formula that you already like.
As far as prostate support goes, I would suggest starting a prostate health supplement before or around the age of 40 as many prostate troubles tend to start popping up in men between the years of 45 to 50. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, as the old saying goes.
Frequent urination due to prostate issues can be more bothersome than we may even consider. The nighttime waking to use the bathroom can really wreak havoc on our sleep schedules and may even have an effect on the quality of sleep of our significant others.
Look for a prostate formula that contains the more commonly found ingredients like saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil and nettle root.
Try to find a product that contains plant sterols, especially beta-sitosterol, and newer researched ingredients like Swedish flower pollen extract as well.
As with any supplement, be picky. It’s always best to stick to the aisles of your local health food store. Ask questions if you have them.
Men’s health isn’t anything to be embarrassed about. The goal of any good health food store is to make sure that you leave with a high-quality product that is right for you.
So, guys, let’s start being more proactive about our health. Our bodies will thank us for it in the long run.