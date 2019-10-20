In my last column, I shared some important tips to help you pick a great probiotic supplement. Picking a good probiotic supplement can be downright confusing if you aren’t sure what to look for. This week, we will continue discussing some other important considerations to keep in mind when looking for a high-quality probiotic.
CFUs, not milligrams: Though a product might list both measurements on its label, it is colony forming units, or CFUs, that are important when picking a probiotic. Milligrams are a measurement of weight that is important with most other nutritional supplements, but probiotics need to be measured in their activity and ability to colonize in the gut.
Multistrain formulas: While some brands rely on a single probiotic, I prefer a probiotic formula with multiple strains. Formulas with multiple probiotic strains can be great for general gut health and immune support or can be more targeted to support colon health, urinary tract, women’s health or even mood support. Don’t be afraid to switch between a few formulas when you find a good brand. Changing your formula occasionally can promote diversity in the gut’s microbiome.
Prebiotics: Prebiotics are simple fibers that feed probiotic bacteria. Probiotics in supplements are often dormant and become active when they reach the gut. Just like hibernating animals waking up from a long sleep, these beneficial bacteria are now awake and hungry. They need prebiotics to perk them up and provide them energy to get to work.
I suggest starting low and slow with a probiotic supplement. If you are just beginning to take probiotics or switching from a lower quality one, look for a supplement with a potency of around 15 billion to 35 billion. Be patient and give them time to work. It can take a few weeks to notice that a probiotic supplement is working. If after a bottle or two you feel like trying a higher potency product, just go up in increments until you find the potency that is right for you.