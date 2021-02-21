Between pandemic stress and cold weather, many people are experiencing a lower-than-normal level of energy. While there are many supplements that claim to promote healthy energy levels, here are some of my favorite energizing herbs.
Red ginseng: Ginseng is known all over the world for its energizing properties. Unfortunately, a good portion of this tonic herb has been shown to be of low quality and sometimes it’s even found to be adulterated with other cheap fillers. Luckily, a new ginseng called HRG-80 has avoided all of these issues and has shown benefits in clinical trials. It is grown in a way that increases the beneficial properties of ginseng, known as noble ginsenosides. This energizing supplement is available in capsules and also in quicker-acting chewables.
Rhodiola: If you feel that the stress of your daily life is bringing your energy levels down, then consider the adaptogenic herb rhodiola rosea. Adaptogens are a class of herbs that are used to help support a healthy stress response. Not only is rhodiola great for stress support, it is also considered to be one of the most energizing adaptogenic herbs. Rhodiola can be found on its own, but it also works well with other adaptogens like holy basil and ashwagandha, so it also pops up in a lot of formulas for stress and focus.
Yerba maté: Yerba maté is a traditional South American tea made from the leaf of a certain holly tree. This energizing tea is enjoyed often in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and other South American countries. Though this herb does contain caffeine, its other properties, like B vitamins and theobromine, make yerba maté more of a longer lasting energy source in comparison to the crash that coffee eventually brings. This herb is mainly found in tea bags and prepared drinks, but it can also be found in capsules combined with other energizing and focusing herbs and vitamins.
If you are noticing lower energy levels than you would like, give one or two of these energizing herbs a try. Hopefully, these herbs can help bring some much-needed energy and focus back into your day. As usual, check with your health care provider before starting any new supplements.