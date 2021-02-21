The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Between pandemic stress and cold weather, many people are experiencing a lower-than-normal level of energy. While there are many supplements that claim to promote healthy energy levels, here are some of my favorite energizing herbs.

Red ginseng: Ginseng is known all over the world for its energizing properties. Unfortunately, a good portion of this tonic herb has been shown to be of low quality and sometimes it’s even found to be adulterated with other cheap fillers. Luckily, a new ginseng called HRG-80 has avoided all of these issues and has shown benefits in clinical trials. It is grown in a way that increases the beneficial properties of ginseng, known as noble ginsenosides. This energizing supplement is available in capsules and also in quicker-acting chewables.

Rhodiola: If you feel that the stress of your daily life is bringing your energy levels down, then consider the adaptogenic herb rhodiola rosea. Adaptogens are a class of herbs that are used to help support a healthy stress response. Not only is rhodiola great for stress support, it is also considered to be one of the most energizing adaptogenic herbs. Rhodiola can be found on its own, but it also works well with other adaptogens like holy basil and ashwagandha, so it also pops up in a lot of formulas for stress and focus.

Yerba maté: Yerba maté is a traditional South American tea made from the leaf of a certain holly tree. This energizing tea is enjoyed often in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and other South American countries. Though this herb does contain caffeine, its other properties, like B vitamins and theobromine, make yerba maté more of a longer lasting energy source in comparison to the crash that coffee eventually brings. This herb is mainly found in tea bags and prepared drinks, but it can also be found in capsules combined with other energizing and focusing herbs and vitamins.

If you are noticing lower energy levels than you would like, give one or two of these energizing herbs a try. Hopefully, these herbs can help bring some much-needed energy and focus back into your day. As usual, check with your health care provider before starting any new supplements.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.