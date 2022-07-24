We all know that stress saps our energy levels. There’s always stress, but is there anything we can do about it? Luckily, the answer is yes! We can’t get rid of all of our stressors, but we can try some things that may support our body’s response to stress. And for many folks this more balanced stress response can lead to better energy and focus.
Let’s start with supporting our adrenal glands. In this stress-filled world that we live in, we need to talk much more about our adrenal glands.
We need to be the Ricola guys blowing a giant horn and shouting from the mountaintop to remind our friends and family members to take care of these extremely important stress response- and energy-supporting glands. But sadly, many folks never really hear much about adrenal health.
Here’s an extremely quick overview. Our adrenal glands sit on top of our kidneys and produce adrenaline, cortisol and other steroid hormones.
Our cortisol balance is what we are usually focused on when we discuss adrenal health. In regards to healthy energy levels, we want to support a healthy cortisol rhythm so that our cortisol works with us and not against us.
In essence, we want our cortisol to be higher in the morning to wake us up and get us ready for the day. Then, we want our cortisol level to be lower at bedtime to make us tired, leading to a restful night’s sleep.
Many things including chronic stress, caffeine consumption and inconsistent sleep schedule may lead to a disturbance of our cortisol rhythm. And that can lead to a lack of energy and focus.
So what can we do? First, start thinking about your stressors and try to eliminate or lessen any that are in your control. If you can set a better sleep schedule, please do. And stick to it as best you can.
Try daily meditation. Find me on the Insight Timer app and try my free guided meditations if you are unsure of how to start. Limit your caffeine consumption to mornings only.
Try some adrenal-supporting supplements. B vitamins and even vitamin c may help support adrenal function, but a group of herbs called adaptogens are the focus of many adrenal-supporting supplements. This group includes herbs like ashwagandha, holy basil, rhodiola and even hemp-sourced cannabinoids like CBD. Which of these herbs will work best for you will depend on your needs. Need energy? Look for supplements that focus on rhodiola. Need calm and focus? Look for supplements that focus more on ashwagandha. Our stress needs change all too often so a well-rounded adaptogenic formula is often best.
If you are in need of energy, then focus on the things you can do to support your adrenal glands. Our adrenals are important, and we need to treat them as such. Skip the afternoon coffee and reach for the adrenal supplement. Turn off the TV a little earlier and practice a quick meditation before bed. Your adrenal glands will thank you for it and you might just get the sustained energy level that you’ve been looking for.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.