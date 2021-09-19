Supplements to support brain health and focus can be helpful, but it’s important to know what you need since every brain is different.
I find that there are two main types of focus-supporting supplements, calming and energizing. Picking the right one for you could take a bit of trial and error, but if you can pay attention to how your brain focuses, then you may be able to find a great supplement a little easier.
Let’s talk about calming focus support first. A brain supplement that focuses on calm clarity seems to be best for those who have trouble wrangling their mind into focus. Many who fit into this group tend to notice that their mind goes wild and jumps from thought to thought during stressful times. Usually, these folks tend to be a little more on the anxious side, but that’s not always the case.
If this sounds like you, then look for a brain health formula that includes calming ingredients like lemon balm or ashwagandha and avoid formulas that include caffeine or other energizing herbs. You may also consider adding a calming adrenal-supporting supplement into your daily regimen.
As far as those who may consider a more energizing brain formula go, they tend to lose energy and motivation at some point in the day. Stressful days tend to make this group feel tired. Caffeine can help, but with the right brain formula, we may be able to limit our intake to smaller, more healthy amounts instead of falling prey to the inevitable crash later.
If you fit into this group, consider a brain-supporting formula that includes energizing ingredients like yerba maté, theobromine and B vitamins.
Many high-quality brain health supplements will include some of the supplements above mixed with more standard brain health ingredients like ginkgo, l-theanine and bacopa. Don’t be afraid to try a few different formulas to see what works best for you. You may even find that you benefit from a little of both groups for different tasks.
Finding the right focusing product for you can be a big help at work and at home.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
