A recent clinical study of a very specific panax ginseng supplement has shown this type to be more effective than traditional panax ginseng extract for stress-related cognitive issues. This red ginseng supplement, known as HRG80, is made from ginseng roots that have been cultivated in a controlled manner, which also bypasses some of the sustainability issues that occur with the overharvesting of this important herb.
Ginseng has been used traditionally for thousands of years, mainly to promote energy and stamina, but it has also been said to have many other uses, from healthy respiratory function to support for menopausal hot flashes.
In this study, the researchers looked specifically at the attention and memory of 50 individuals who were tired but otherwise healthy. They found that those taking the HRG80 supplement had significantly higher attention scores than those taking either a more traditional extract of ginseng or those given a placebo.
We all know that when we are under stress, our attention can be all over the place, causing a lack of focus. In these stressful situations, we can also find that stress has a negative effect on our ability to recall certain information that any other time we would have no issue remembering.
Unfortunately, many of us experience chronic daily stress and are far too familiar with how these cognitive issues can impact our daily lives.
This research shows that this new ginseng supplement could be a big help for those of us with high-stress jobs or those of us who are going through a stressful situation. Better attention and memory during stressful times is something that many of us could certainly use.
I, for one, am glad to see a sustainable way to make a more efficient ginseng supplement get the clinical attention that this amazing traditional herb deserves.