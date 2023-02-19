The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Now, there is even more reason to consume dark chocolate on a daily basis. But not all dark chocolate products are created equal. 

It’s the weekend after Valentine’s Day, and that means that many of us may still have some chocolate left over. Interestingly, you may soon start seeing a heart-healthy claim on certain foods, drinks and supplements that contain dark chocolate and cocoa.

It often takes quite a lot for the FDA to allow health claims on foods and supplements, but new cardiovascular health claims have just been approved for cocoa flavanols. Soon, you may begin to see claims like “Daily consumption of at least 200mg of cocoa flavanols per serving may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. FDA has determined that the evidence is supportive, but not conclusive, for this claim.”

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington.

