It’s the weekend after Valentine’s Day, and that means that many of us may still have some chocolate left over. Interestingly, you may soon start seeing a heart-healthy claim on certain foods, drinks and supplements that contain dark chocolate and cocoa.
It often takes quite a lot for the FDA to allow health claims on foods and supplements, but new cardiovascular health claims have just been approved for cocoa flavanols. Soon, you may begin to see claims like “Daily consumption of at least 200mg of cocoa flavanols per serving may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. FDA has determined that the evidence is supportive, but not conclusive, for this claim.”
Now, there is even more reason to consume dark chocolate on a daily basis. But not all dark chocolate products are created equal. Watch out for chocolate and cocoa products that contain excess sugars and unhealthy fats. Until products with these claims become more prevalent, look for pure cacao powder or chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content.
I suggest also trying to make a hot or cold drink with raw cacao powder daily. A tablespoon of cacao powder can contain nearly all of the newly recommended 200mg of cocoa flavanols. It can be an easy addition to your favorite protein drink or daily smoothie. You can also mix a tablespoon of cacao powder in with your favorite milk substitute and add a small amount of healthy sweetener for a tasty dark chocolate drink that’s great hot or cold. Or mix a tablespoon or two of cacao in hot water for a strong coffee-like afternoon pick-me-up.
Cocoa isn’t just for flavanols. You may also find another property of cocoa, called theobromine, in certain energy, focus or metabolism supplements. I’m a big fan of theobromine and often refer to it as caffeine’s more dignified cousin. This cocoa nutrient is often said to support healthy energy and focus without the jitters of caffeine.
We’ve known that some chocolate can be beneficial for our overall health and now more products can add this information to their labels. I applaud the FDA for allowing these new heart-healthy claims for cocoa flavanols. Hopefully, this can open the door for more FDA approved health-related claims on other healthy foods and supplements.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.