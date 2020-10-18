Essential reporting in volatile times.

Since the search for an effective coronavirus vaccine will more than likely take quite some time, many researchers are turning their focus to nutrition and supplementation in the meantime.

While there are promising pharmaceutical therapeutics being used, studies have also demonstrated the important protective role of vitamins, minerals and supplements like vitamin D, vitamin K and zinc.

A new study published in the journal Nutrition showed a significantly lower number of COVID-19 patients over 50 years old required supplemental oxygen or intensive care if they were taking a specific combination of vitamin D, magnesium and vitamin B-12.

Though these are fairly common supplements, they were chosen for this study for specific reasons. Vitamin D was chosen to support a healthy inflammation response, magnesium is considered a co-factor in the metabolism of vitamin D and, interestingly, B-12 was chosen to support a healthy gut microbiome and immune response.

Unfortunately, many people tend to be deficient in these particular vitamins and minerals, and adequate amounts of these nutrients are hard to get from diet alone. The regimen for this study consisted of 1,000 iu of vitamin D3, 150 mg of magnesium and 500 mcg of methylcobalamine, the methylated form of vitamin B-12, taken once a day.

While this study is promising and demonstrates the value that nutrition and supplements can play in regards to COVID-19, more research on this topic is needed. This study was not geared toward prevention, but my thoughts are that adequate amounts of these vitamins and minerals are already an important part of our daily wellness. This study shows that they may be more important than ever in these uncertain times and for quite a while to come.

Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry for over 14 years. He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.

