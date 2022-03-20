Omega 3 supplements can be beneficial for multiple reasons — that is, if you are getting the right product for your needs.
Let’s talk about the two main omega 3 fatty acids: EPA and DHA.
But first, let’s talk quality. Freshness and testing are extremely important when it comes to omega 3 supplements. Omega 3 fatty acids are fairly delicate, so oxidation of these nutrients can occur quickly if they are not handled correctly. Studies have shown that oxidation has already started in many lower quality and cheaper brands before they even make it off the shelf. Many sources of omega 3s can also contain heavy metals and chemicals that happen to make it into our waterways. To avoid these contaminants and ensure a high-quality supplement, look for brands that proudly state they have been tested for heavy metals and PCBs.
OK, let’s talk EPA and DHA. While most omega 3 supplements contain both of these fatty acids, some supplements are formulated to have a higher concentration of one or the other. Eicosapentaenoic acid, or EPA, tends to fall more into the cardiovascular-supporting side of things. It also may help promote a healthy inflammation response. So, if your doctor suggests that you take a fish oil or other omega 3 supplement for cholesterol support or joint health, look for one that has a higher amount of EPA.
Docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, tends to fall more on the brain and nerve health side of things. It may also support eye health. So, look for a product with a higher DHA amount if your doctor suggests omega 3s for memory, nerve health or dry eyes. DHA is also important for brain and nervous system health in a developing fetus, so many doctors suggest a DHA supplement along with a prenatal vitamin during pregnancy.
As with all supplements, check with your doctor before starting anything new, especially if you are on medications like blood thinners, and stick to the aisles of a trusted health food store to find the best quality product.
Shopping for omega 3s can be confusing, but once you find the right supplement for you, it can make a big difference in your overall health.
Travis Lemon is a certified herbalist and co-owner of Tulsi at The Market in Huntington. He has worked in the natural health and wellness industry since 2003. Follow him on social media @travislemonwellness He can be contacted at travislemonmh@gmail.com.
