The National Institutes of Health define a plant sterol as “a plant-based compound that can compete with dietary cholesterol to be absorbed by the intestines, resulting in lower blood cholesterol levels.”
In the health and wellness world, that is a pretty powerful statement, and coming from the world’s largest biomedical research agency makes it even more impressive.
So, do you get enough plant sterols in your daily diet? Probably not. Unfortunately, most people only get about 300 mgs of plant sterols a day. Vegetarians can get double that amount, but even so, research has found the magic number to lower cholesterol levels and promote cardiovascular health to be around 2,000 mgs a day.
Many food brands are fortifying their products with plant sterols, but many of these foods are highly processed and aren’t the preferred way to incorporate these compounds into your daily diet. I suggest a daily supplement of liquid pine-sourced plant sterols containing 2,000 mgs per serving.
Liquid sterols can be easily added to foods and drinks and make it much easier to consume the studied amount in one dose, as opposed to multiple pills. Look for a product that states that pine is the source of its sterols and avoid sterols that are sourced from corn or soy if possible. If the source isn’t stated on the labels, then it is safe to assume that the product is using non-pine sterols. Of course, switching to a more plant-focused diet that is low in cholesterol and saturated fat is probably the most important step in addressing cholesterol issues.
And increasing the amount of plant sterols that you consume daily by focusing on leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, and adding fiber from sterol-rich sources like brown rice, oat bran and wheat germ can all get you closer to the suggested amount of daily sterol consumption. But also consider adding a plant sterol supplement to your daily regimen to assure that you hit that magic number each day and see if this healthy compound is what you’ve been lacking all along.